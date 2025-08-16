Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

