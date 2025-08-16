Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,882 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 639,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

