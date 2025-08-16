Archer Investment Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,300,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,509,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 91,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

