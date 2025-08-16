Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.