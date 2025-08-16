Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $126,812,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4,172.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $67,334,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 13,259 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,471,749.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,874,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,069,278. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,329,686 shares of company stock worth $273,512,376. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ALAB opened at $185.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $199.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.