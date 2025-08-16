Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

