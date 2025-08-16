Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

