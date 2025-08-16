Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

OSK opened at $138.62 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

