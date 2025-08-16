Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.