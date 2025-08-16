Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $326,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $295.90.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

