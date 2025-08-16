Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.77.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.7%

CHRD stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,877.16. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

