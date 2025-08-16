Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 331.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $199.47.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at $939,453,160.90. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,329,686 shares of company stock worth $273,512,376 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

