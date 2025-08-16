Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Herc by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 1,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

