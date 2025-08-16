Auxano Advisors LLC Has $31.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

