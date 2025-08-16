Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Apple stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

