Best Insurance Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting and selling insurance policies—ranging from life and health coverage to property and casualty protection. Their revenues arise from the premiums customers pay, plus the investment income generated on those reserves, minus the cost of claim payouts. Investors often favor insurance stocks for their potential to deliver stable dividends and predictable cash flows driven by underwriting profitability and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,271,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,063,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.06. 11,108,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,143,026. The company has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.34. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.03. 2,596,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,351. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $437.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

