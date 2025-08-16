Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell robots and automated systems. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,988,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,591,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.74. Ouster has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

