Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

Get alerts:

180 Life Sciences, Lumentum, and Bloom Energy are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as drugs, therapies, and diagnostics. Their valuations often hinge on the outcomes of clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and the potential market impact of novel treatments. As a result, biotech stocks can be more volatile than broader market equities, reflecting both scientific breakthroughs and development setbacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

ATNF traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 64,476,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATNF

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.11. 4,834,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,721,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,170. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.27 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Stories