Brogan Financial Inc. Has $534,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

