Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on WTW FY2025 Earnings

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis expects that the company will earn $16.73 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day moving average is $316.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $279.08 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.