CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $54,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

GIB stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

