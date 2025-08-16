Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,655 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Aramark worth $61,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Aramark stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

