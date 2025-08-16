Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,852 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,721,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $58,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 157,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

