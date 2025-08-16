Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,788 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $58,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CART. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

