Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,614 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $53,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middleby by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,311,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middleby by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,198,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 137,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,276,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

