Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 60,625 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Portland General Electric worth $61,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.