Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Avantor worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Avantor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,699,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Avantor by 483.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,823,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avantor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,841,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,175 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,417,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.91 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

