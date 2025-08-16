Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $61,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,198,336.40. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

