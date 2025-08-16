Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Carter’s worth $54,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carter’s by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $26.09 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $950.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.