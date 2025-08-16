Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $58,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.