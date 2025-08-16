Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Medical Properties Trust worth $60,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

MPW stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

