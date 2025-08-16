Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.96 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of AAON worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AAON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AAON by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.