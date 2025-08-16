Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.51 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.