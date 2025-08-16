Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.38 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Lakeland Financial worth $59,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex purchased 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

