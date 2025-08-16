Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.41 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 369.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 102.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $733,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS opened at $75.71 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

