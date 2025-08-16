Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Popular worth $58,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 459,231 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 988,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

