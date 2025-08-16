Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,370 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $55,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

