Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of MongoDB worth $54,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $76,129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $218.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,693,886.73. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

