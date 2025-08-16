Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Korn/Ferry International worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 140.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.47. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

