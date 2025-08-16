Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,514 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Hexcel worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

