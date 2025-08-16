Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,737 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Adtalem Global Education worth $54,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ATGE opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.