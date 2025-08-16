Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,775,431 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,775,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $55,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

