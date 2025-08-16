Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

