Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ciena by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,538.26. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,280. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.