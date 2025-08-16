Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Confluent worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,036.54. This represents a 49.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,848 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

