Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CRBG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

