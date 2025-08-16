Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,148,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.