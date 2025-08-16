Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,460 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

