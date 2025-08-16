CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 4,739.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 91,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

