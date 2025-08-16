Cypress Capital LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.33. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

